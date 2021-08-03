Envista Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.65.