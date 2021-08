Principle Expands US Presence With Acquisition of Digital Advertising Agency Eboost Consulting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Enspire for Enterprise, experts in performance-based digital marketing solutions for franchise, multi-location, and enterprise brands, announced the launch of an enhanced Social Advertising solution designed to harness the newest conversion-oriented features available within Facebook and YouTube’s advertising platforms. The new service leverages machine learning and AI-driven technology to optimize ad spend and impact. Combined with customized advertising strategies developed to support each client’s unique business need, the new solution provides targeted exposure, a high velocity of leads, and ultimately business growth.