Click here to read the full article. Zalando saw revenues grow another 34 percent to hit 2.73 billion euros over the past three months, even as the retail lockdown in Europe was relaxed. The e-commerce giant has seen massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown as Europeans flocked online to buy clothes. Even when compared to the second quarter of 2019, the last “normal” year for business before the health crisis hit, Zalando has grown revenues around 60 percent.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Over the first six months of this year, Zalando’s revenues totaled...