Betty Irene (Blevins) Caughern passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 80 in her Muskogee, Oklahoma home. Her sisters and other family were at her side. Betty was born July 21, 1941, near Poteau, Oklahoma to Benton and Gertrude (Peck) Blevins. She married Charles D. Caughern of Hodgen, Oklahoma on August 10, 2018. Growing up her family moved often, following the migrant work, always returning to Heavener as home base. Benton and Gertie always insisted that the children were to attend school and complete their High School education.