Good Samaritan officials have confirmed that all employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, pending full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. After what seemed to be an internal email dated July 26 began circulating on social media this week, Good Samaritan confirmed that employees will need to be vaccinated for the coronavirus this fall as the COVID-19 vaccines, which were given emergency use authorization by the FDA late last year, are expected to receive full approval as early as next month.