Harrison went 1-for-5 in a win over the Angels on Sunday. Harrison made his Oakland debut at second base and extended his on-base streak to 14 games in the process. The 34-year-old boasts an impressive .292/.364/.431 slash line overall this season, and his .794 OPS is the second highest of his career. Harrison has performed well against either handedness of pitcher this season and boasts plenty of positional versatility, so he should certainly have a path to regular playing time the rest of the campaign.