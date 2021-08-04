Cancel
Pueblo County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued August 3 at 8:13PM MDT until August 3 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have. fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,. highways, streets...

Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glacier County in north central Montana * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles northeast of North Browning, or 23 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some reports of around curb height street flooding has been reported. With heavy rain once again reaching the vicinity, a general Flash Flood warning seems necessary. This is for the city of Lamar. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bent FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Caddoa Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include John Martin Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GLACIER COUNTY At 339 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GLACIER COUNTY At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTY At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA At 415 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.
Lamar, COKRDO

Special Weather Statement issued August 4 at 3:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Lamar, moving east at 15 mph. Around 1-2″ has fallen around Lamar,. but no flooding has been reported. Some enhanced streamflow in. drainages is expected and potentially hazardous travel conditions. due to road ponding and lower visibility due...
Natrona County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY At 855 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Boxelder, or 19 miles southeast of Casper, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Natrona County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Natrona County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY At 839 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Beartrap Meadows County Park, or 11 miles southeast of Casper, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Natrona County, including the following locations Casper Mountain. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 176 and 178. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 307 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

