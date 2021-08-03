Chief on Dory blaze: ‘The guys worked hard and got it done’

More information has emerged concerning the fire that broke out at The Dory on Bridge Street early Monday evening. A Shelter Island Police Officer noticed smoke billowing out of the bar/restaurant and phoned in the emergency call at 6:13 p.m., not long after the fire had started. “If he hadn’t been passing by and called it in, it could have been a lot worse,” said Shelter Island Fire Department First Assistant Chief Antony Reiter.