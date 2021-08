These recent Assassin’s Creed games have been very, very large. Both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey have had hundreds of hours worth of content to sink your teeth and hidden blade into, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has continued that trend, and they’re not stopping yet. Valhalla’s patch 1.3.0 is set to drop tomorrow, and in it, we got the release date of its second big expansion DLC. The Siege of Paris expansion will launch on consoles and PC on August 12.