Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Who’s making the rules? Time added to sentences for our brothers at the fire camp

sfbayview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Ulysses Walker III, and I am currently serving my time at a conservation camp. I am writing to bring awareness to the unique situation that is happening to inmates housed in fire camps. As of May 1, 2021, inmates housed at camps will no longer have a projected release date due to the implementation of emergency regulations. So whatever time that had not been earned was placed back on to our sentence.

sfbayview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Fire Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Blair County, PAWTAJ

Former fire chief sentenced to one day in prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Chief of the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company Anthony Dibona was sentenced to one day in prison and 24 months of supervised release after converting $57,000 in federal grant money for his own use. Dibona, 58, will spend six months of his 24-month supervised release...
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.
Honolulu, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Mask rule delays trial for ex-Hawaii prosecutor’s brother

HONOLULU (AP) — A former high-ranking city prosecutor once took a photo with a line of cocaine on the desk of her husband, then-Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, according to court documents filed in preparation of a drug-dealing trial against her pain physician brother. Dr. Rudolph Puana’s trial was scheduled...
Florida StateWESH

Man who lived in Florida teen’s bedroom for weeks sentenced

HERNANDO, Fla. — Reports indicate a Louisiana man found hiding in a teenager’s closet has been sentenced. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old Johnathan Lee Rossmoine with multiple sex crimes after the teen's parents found him in the child’s bedroom last year. He had been staying there for more than a month.
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The associate warden at the federal jail in New York City has been charged with killing her husband after she shot him in the face in their New Jersey home. Antonia Ashford is the associate warden at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which houses British...
Chester County, PAMercury

Chester County man who burned child's body in bin sentenced

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County man who took the stillborn body of his biological child and disposed of it in a backyard burn barrel has been sentenced to state prison for that offense. William Edward Jones — a methamphetamine dealer who had been targeted by state police for selling...
Lake County, INNWI.com

Man sentenced for firing gun near roommate's head

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in the Lake County Community Corrections program for firing a gun near the head of his former roommate. Eric G. Barkey, 45, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony. Hammond police arrested Barkey after finding him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy