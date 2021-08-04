Who’s making the rules? Time added to sentences for our brothers at the fire camp
My name is Ulysses Walker III, and I am currently serving my time at a conservation camp. I am writing to bring awareness to the unique situation that is happening to inmates housed in fire camps. As of May 1, 2021, inmates housed at camps will no longer have a projected release date due to the implementation of emergency regulations. So whatever time that had not been earned was placed back on to our sentence.sfbayview.com
