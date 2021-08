The Milwaukee Brewers secured the first game of this three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, and it was pretty uneventful until the latter innings. Lucas Giolito pitched like an ace, as his stuff was not there, but he kept the Brewers to one run through six complete innings. This quality start did see six hits given up and five walks, but Lucas muscled through his lack of control and a few pitches with a lack of framing. He did notch three strikeouts and struck out twice himself, but he kept his team in great position to win.