(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) As the dust settles from Jed Hoyer’s massive teardown, the future of the Chicago Cubs is a bit more clear with the returns they got from key veteran pieces. The deal which sent stud closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox brought back second baseman Nick Madrigal to the North Side. Madrigal, 24, will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury but looks to be ready to suit up in blue this coming spring.