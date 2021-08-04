Cancel
Cottleville, MO

Historic Pitman Cemetery Gets a Facelift

Boone Country Connection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pitman Cemetery in Cottleville, the resting place of one of St. Charles’ Revolutionary War Veterans, is getting a facelift. Jacob’s Ladder (stonesdoneright.com), a well-known cemetery restoration company has started the process of restoring Pitman to its former elegance. Penny Pitman, a descendant of Thomas Pitman, the brother of John Pitman, the Revolutionary War Veteran, spearheaded the effort to restore and fix the stones. She contacted other family members and interested parties and received support from the City of Cottleville, Pitman Funeral Homes, Jim Pitman, and Eric Pitman.

