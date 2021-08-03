NWS makes changes to severe thunderstorm warning system

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH