Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS makes changes to severe thunderstorm warning system

newschannel6now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexoma back to school drives are preparing students for classes next week. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF. Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT. A line...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning System#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Wf Updated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentkiwaradio.com

Severe Weather Possible This Evening

Northwest Iowa — Scattered thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon and early this evening. A few storms may become strong to severe with the main threats of damaging winds and hail up to quarter size. Summer heat and humidity continue with periods of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. This...
Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near northern Sioux Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brandon around 1220 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Umatilla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UMATILLA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Environmentwkzo.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environment94.1 Duke FM

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
EnvironmentPosted by
MIX 94.9

Strong Thunderstorms Possible Thursday and Saturday

UNDATED -- There is a 50% chance of storms Thursday and Thursday night as a weak cold front moves across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon across central and southern Minnesota. These would be capable of producing damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail.
Sioux County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sioux THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Strong Thunderstorms Possible Today and Saturday

UNDATED -- There is a 50% chance of storms Thursday and Thursday night as a weak cold front moves across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon across central and southern Minnesota. These would be capable of producing damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail.
Environmentwhtc.com

NWS changes alert system for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

WASHINGTON DC (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Weather Service has announced a change to how they issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The NWS stated in a release that a warning will now also contain information on how intense the storm could be, varying from a Base level warning to a Destructive level.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BROWN AND SOUTHWESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning remain severe and a new warning has been issued.
Powell County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning will be moving out of the area shortly.Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Powell County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning will be moving out of the area shortly.Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Custer County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Washita THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BROWN COUNTY At 551 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to 8 miles southwest of Ainsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hofeld Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nobles THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NOBLES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Murray County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:43:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Murray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK NORTHWESTERN NOBLES...SOUTHWESTERN MURRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PIPESTONE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Nobles County until 9:15 PM.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Minnehaha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy