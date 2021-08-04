Cancel
MLB

Mariners beat Rays for the 6th straight game this season

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts. Diego Castillo, the...

