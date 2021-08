A video of a toddler being inspired by women at the Tokyo Olympics is going viral. "These women are so strong!" says Emily as she watches women's Olympic weightlifting with her Dad. Emily's desire to be as strong as these women is evident in the video and she keeps muttering as much to herself. "I wish I had strong hands," says Emily as she looks at her own palms, wishing she could be as strong as the women on TV. Emily is totally enraptured by the strength of the weightlifters. "They are so strong. They can lift heavy things," says Emily.