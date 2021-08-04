Olympic Track and Field 2021: Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record, Wins 400m Hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin is a gold medalist and world-record holder in one of the most highly anticipated track and field events of the entire Tokyo Olympics. McLaughlin won the women's 400-meter hurdles race on Tuesday (Wednesday in Japan) with a blistering time of 51.46 seconds. She was joined by Dalilah Muhammad (silver) and Femke Bol (bronze) on the podium, who checked in at 51.58 seconds and 52.03 seconds, respectively.bleacherreport.com
