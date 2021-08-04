Olympic Track and Field 2021: Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record, Wins 400m Hurdles

New Jersey-born Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin isn’t a stranger to success and her performance at the 2020 Summer Olympics only pushed her further into the spotlight. In 2016, Sydney was the youngest athlete to qualify for the U.S. track and field team, and five years later, she has officially been named the world record holder in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and became the first woman to break 52 seconds in the event. At 21 years old, Sydney is just getting started, and fans are dying to know more about the rising star.