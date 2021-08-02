Mets place Miguel Castro on COVID-19 IL, call up Albert Almora, claim Jake Reed on waivers
The Mets made a few moves before their series opener in Miami, and they lost Anthony Banda on waivers. Before the opener of their four-game series in Miami tonight, the Mets made a few roster moves. The team placed right-handed relief pitcher Miguel Castro on the COVID-19 injured list, called up outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to take his place on the active roster, and claimed right-handed relief pitcher Jake Reed off waivers from the Rays. And the team officially lost left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Banda on waivers, as he was claimed by the Pirates.www.amazinavenue.com
