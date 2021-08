Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has just arrived at Jaguars training camp and he’s clearly got all the confidence in the world. The time is now for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie was selected to be the quarterback of the future for this team, with it extremely likely that he’ll win the starting job heading into Week 1. Gardner Minshew might have something to say about that, but Lawrence figures to lead the offense out of the tunnel.