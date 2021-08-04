Cancel
NFL

Dallas Cowboys training camp: Amari Cooper updates ankle progress

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first NFL game of the 2021 season is coming up on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, when the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game that customarily kicks off preseason action. Dallas will have to fly all the way back East from its training camp location in Oxnard, Calif., West of Los Angeles and it is possible that the Cowboys will do so without star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

