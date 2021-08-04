Cancel
MLB

Red Sox 2, Tigers 4: Hahaha, this sucks man

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Things are not going well for the Red Sox. I mean, honestly that’s all we can really say at this point. Whether or not panic is warranted feels besides the point to me. The fact is they are playing bad baseball at an inopportune time, and it continues here on Tuesday. Facing a Tigers team that is better than most think but still not great, the Red Sox got another start from Garrett Richards that was worse than it looked on paper (and it still didn’t look great on paper) and more importantly they got another lackluster day from the bats. It’s the kind of funk you know can’t last forever, but still very much feels like it will.

