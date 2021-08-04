Red Sox 2, Tigers 4: Hahaha, this sucks man

It’s been said over and over again these last few days, but just about everything is going wrong for the Red Sox right now. Not only did they get swept by the Rays over the weekend to lose their grip on first place in the AL East, and not only did they not get the kind of reinforcements many were hoping for before Friday’s trade deadline, but they also missed out on grabbing one of their top draft picks from this year’s class. Sunday was the deadline for teams to agree to signing bonuses with their draftees, and most notable among players with whom Boston did not come to an agreement was second round pick Jud Fabian. The outfielder will head back to college and play his 2022 season at the University of Florida, and the Red Sox will get the 41st pick in next summer’s draft in addition to their normal second rounder.