Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 106: Gil dominates O’s in MLB debut

By Rohan Arcot
viewsfrom314ft.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that’s more like it. A day after being outclassed by a cat that escaped onto the field, the Yankees stormed back with a nice and easy 13-1 victory which is how it should be against the Orioles. Luis Gil had an incredible MLB debut and the bats showed up to back the rookie. Onto the takeaways:

viewsfrom314ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Orioles#Covid#Mlb Pipeline#Csw#Bombers#Risp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees demote Luis Gil right after he dominates Orioles in debut

The same numbers crunch that gave Yankees rookie right-hander Luis Gil his first shot in the major leagues sent him right back to Triple-A. Not long after Gil dominated the Orioles in a 13-1 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the Yankees needed to clear space on the roster for a fresh arm.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Alexander Wells faces the Yankees in the Bronx

The Orioles are back in the Bronx tonight for the second of a three-game series with the New York Yankees. They won 7-1 last night, getting four solo homers and a strong outing from Jorge López. They improved to 38-67 overall, to 3-2 on this road trip and to 5-6 this season against the Yankees, including a 5-4 mark in the last nine games.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s

Luis Gil carved up the Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a pitching debut the visitors can still only dream of. The Orioles have pitching prospects, to be sure, and opposite Gil was one of six rookies to start a game for them this season. In so many facets, none was like the hard-throwing, 23-year-old right-hander the Yankees threw at them to replace Gerrit Cole on the mound. For ...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Wins debut, returns to minors

Gil (1-0) was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning the win Tuesday versus the Orioles. He gave up four hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was pressed into his major-league debut after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, and the young righty delivered...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 13, Orioles 1: The Luis Gil show

There was no cat loose on the field, but just about everything else went right for the Yankees tonight. After just a dreadful loss yesterday, New York clubbed the ball, had a brilliant start, and the team won the second game of this series, 13-1. Hell, even Tyler Wade had an RBI double.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Luis Gil Flummoxes Orioles In Stellar Debut

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the Yankees dealing with yet another COVID-19 outbreak, rookie right-hander Luis...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Luis Gil to make major league debut tonight

The New York Yankees entered the day today with a big decision to make. Pitching ace Gerrit Cole was put on the Covid list after testing positive for the virus. He was to start tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. During the game last night, it was mentioned that Nestor Cortes Jr. would most likely get the start. But late last night, the Yankees called up prospect Luis Gil to make his major league debut.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Jo Adells big return, Luis Gil's strong debut, Scott's five players to trade for

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. One of the 20 best prospects in baseball over the past three seasons on nearly every list has been Angels outfielder Jo Adell. Strikeouts have been the name of his game, and in his first taste of the majors he struggled mightily. We hadn't seen him since until he started to absolutely tear up the minors over the last month. Adell got the call up -- finally -- and picked up right where he left off in the minors on Tuesday. We'll dive into that and more below.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Joey Votto’s Brutally Honest Admission

Since it was discovered that the Houston Astros used technology to steal signs and give themselves an advantage during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, baseball lovers have blistered the franchise. With the return of fans to stadiums this year, the animosity towards the organization has lingered. But not everyone thinks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night. “There's no one else like him,” Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo said. “He can hit any pitch out of any part of the stadium. It is incredible to watch.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy