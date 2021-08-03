Red Sox place Matt Barnes on COVID list

He has not tested positive. Prior to Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit to start a three-game set against the Tigers, Alex Cora announced that Matt Barnes was being placed on the COVID list. Importantly, it was clarified that neither Barnes nor anyone else on the team has tested positive. Rather, the Red Sox closer was feeling under the weather and he is being placed on the list as the team awaits the return of their test results. A similar situation unfolded with J.D. Martinez early in this season, and he spent one day off the roster.