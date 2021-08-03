Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox place Matt Barnes on COVID list

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has not tested positive. Prior to Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit to start a three-game set against the Tigers, Alex Cora announced that Matt Barnes was being placed on the COVID list. Importantly, it was clarified that neither Barnes nor anyone else on the team has tested positive. Rather, the Red Sox closer was feeling under the weather and he is being placed on the list as the team awaits the return of their test results. A similar situation unfolded with J.D. Martinez early in this season, and he spent one day off the roster.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Alex Cora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Tigers#The Red Sox#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Locks down 22nd save

Barnes pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 win over Toronto. Barnes needed just nine pitches to protect a one-run lead that materialized on Alex Verdugo's two-run home run in the eighth. The 31-year-old right-hander is now 22-for-26 in save chances with a 2.36 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 42 innings. He's pitched on each of the last two days, so there's no guarantee he'll be utilized if a save chance comes up Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Matt Barnes ‘Good To Go’ After Brief Stay On COVID-19 IL

Matt Barnes is in the clear. The Boston Red Sox closer was sent to the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, but it was revealed that he had tested negative. Sox manager Alex Cora had hoped Barnes would be available soon, and that indeed appears to be the case. “He’s good to...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Matt Barnes Jokes About Craig Kimbrel Potentially Returning To Red Sox

There’s been chatter about a Cubs player possibly returning to the Red Sox ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. And we’re not just talking about Anthony Rizzo. In addition to Chicago’s first baseman, Boston has been floated as a potential destination for Craig Kimbrel. Some expect the Cubs...
MLBcbslocal.com

Matt Barnes Would Accept Move To Setup Role If Red Sox Acquired Craig Kimbrel

BOSTON (CBS) — The MLB trade deadline is Friday. Nobody knows what the first-place Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will or will not do. One name that’s come up as a trade possibility around the league, though, is former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. With Kimbrel’s Cubs in fourth place in the NL Central, 8.5 games out of the second wild card spot, the All-Star closer figures to be on the move before Friday.
MLBsemoball.com

Red Sox closer Barnes tests negative for coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox placed Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list and then found out after Tuesday's game against Detroit that their closer tested negative for the virus. Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn't pitched since a save against the...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes tests negative for COVID-19, could be activated for Wednesday’s game against Tigers

After a scare earlier in the afternoon, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night, manager Alex Cora announced. Barnes, who was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers in Detroit, had been feeling under the weather earlier in the day and — along with one other unnamed player — was also exhibiting symptoms that run consistent with the virus.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Eduardo Rodriguez rebounds with 10-strikeout outing, Matt Barnes returns; did Chris Sale take the bus to Scranton?

DETROIT -- For Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, Wednesday’s outing represented a step in the right direction after two steps backwards. In a five-start stretch from June 22 to July 16, Rodriguez posted a 2.83 ERA while striking out 34 batters in 28 ⅔ innings. But on July 23, he was removed from his start against the Yankees in the second inning with migraine symptoms and last Thursday, was rocked for six runs in just 3 ⅓ innings against the Blue Jays. In Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Tigers, he struck out a season-high 10 batters in five shutout innings, allowing only two hits while walking five.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Cora says Red Sox’s win was for Jerry Remy

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will once again leave the NESN booth for an indefinite amount of time to receive cancer treatment. On Wednesday night, Alex Cora made it clear that he and his players are keeping Remy in their thoughts. Cora said following Boston’s 4-1 win over...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Andriese: Gets on mound

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Andriese (hamstring) threw off a mound Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Cora didn't specify whether Andriese completed a full bullpen session, but the fact that the right-hander has advanced from throwing off flat ground is seemingly a positive sign as he continues his recovery from a right hamstring injury. Once he's able to face hitters in live batting practice, Andriese should head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Boston's bullpen.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Berrios at center of Blue Jays-Red Sox drama (Video)

New Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios was the first one out of the dugout during drama between Toronto and the Boston Red Sox. Friday night’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game got a little fiery thanks to Hansel Robles and Jose Berrios, former teammates now on opposing sides. The drama started in...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez becomes third Boston player this week to be placed on COVID-19-related injured list

The Boston Red Sox placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list on Saturday afternoon, ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martinez hasn't yet tested positive for the virus. He is, however, expected to undergo testing on Saturday after he reported feeling ill on Friday. "He felt sick last night," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday, including Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "He's been feeling sick the whole day. He's going to go through testing."
MLBdraysbay.com

Matt Wisler shuts down the Red Sox: breaking down an at-bat

Let’s face it, no one drew up this year with the idea that Matt Wisler, a journeyman reliever who joined the Rays in a forgettable transaction this season, would be closing out a 1 run game in an August battle for first place. But it worked, and indeed, Wisler has...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Reviewing the Tigers, Previewing the Blue Jays

Welcome back to another episode of the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot to hear a recap of the latest series on the docket for the Red Sox as well as a preview of what’s coming down the pipeline. Today, we talk about Boston’s latest series against the Detroit Tigers, and then look ahead to the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Cora's patience wears thin as Red Sox' slump continues

Alex Cora fielded a question about Martin Perez to start Thursday's postgame press conference, but he didn't answer it. He had something else he wanted to get off his chest after a demoralizing 8-1 loss to the Tigers. "I can put it plain and simple for everybody," Cora said. "I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy