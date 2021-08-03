Dizzee Rascal charged with assault
Grime star Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault. Metropolitan Police says a woman received minor injuries at a residential address in Streatham, London, on June 8th. The Associated Press reports that the 36-year-old born Dylan Kwabena Mills is scheduled to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on September 3rd and that the woman was not hospitalised. Mills is one of the most important artists in the history and rise of grime, receiving a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020. His classic album Boy In Da Corner won the Mercury Prize in 2003, making Mills its youngest winner. He announced his latest LP E3 AF last year.www.residentadvisor.net
