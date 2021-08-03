Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

Rapper T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop — and he was incredibly lax about the entire ordeal. T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — but he took the experience all in stride. The rapper, real name Clifford Harris Jr., 40, shared an Instagram video from his jail cell on Tuesday and said he was taken into custody for using his phone while riding a bike in the capitol of the Netherlands. He was then arrested sans handcuffs after a policeman ran into him and broke his rearview mirror.