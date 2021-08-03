Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

Resident Advisor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrime star Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault. Metropolitan Police says a woman received minor injuries at a residential address in Streatham, London, on June 8th. The Associated Press reports that the 36-year-old born Dylan Kwabena Mills is scheduled to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on September 3rd and that the woman was not hospitalised. Mills is one of the most important artists in the history and rise of grime, receiving a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020. His classic album Boy In Da Corner won the Mercury Prize in 2003, making Mills its youngest winner. He announced his latest LP E3 AF last year.

www.residentadvisor.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzee Rascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Santa Barbara, CAcrimevoice.com

Assault Arrest Leads to Patricide Charges

July 25, 2021 – Santa Barbara, Ca. When Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to what was presumed to be a routine “check-the-welfare call” at a private residence on the afternoon of July 15 th , little did they suspect it would lead to a gruesome discovery of a murder victim.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Dizzee Rascal claims Glastonbury bosses were too ‘scared’ to make him a headliner over Gorillaz

Dizzee Rascal has said Glastonbury organisers “didn’t have the confidence” to make him a headliner at the 2010 festival.The “Dance Wiv Me” artist had a spot near the top of the bill that year, with him performing after acts such as Snoop Dogg and Vampire Weekend.His performance was initially placed immediately before the original headliners, U2, but the Irish band were forced to pull out of the festival when frontman Bono suffered a back injury.Dizzee, real name Dylan Mills, assumed he would simply be moved up to become a headliner, but instead festival bosses brought in Gorillaz to replace...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Rapper Lil Baby taken into custody on drug charge in Paris

Lil Baby, the American rapper, and another man were arrested Thursday in Paris and charged with transporting drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told CBS News on Thursday. Lil Baby, 26, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden. A viral video apparently taken by bystanders showed several police officers questioning Harden and another man. Harden can be heard saying, "I don't understand."
WorldPosted by
HollywoodLife

T.I. Arrested In Amsterdam After Bike Incident With Cop: Watch Video From Jail Cell

Rapper T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop — and he was incredibly lax about the entire ordeal. T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — but he took the experience all in stride. The rapper, real name Clifford Harris Jr., 40, shared an Instagram video from his jail cell on Tuesday and said he was taken into custody for using his phone while riding a bike in the capitol of the Netherlands. He was then arrested sans handcuffs after a policeman ran into him and broke his rearview mirror.
Worldthechronicle-news.com

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

T.I. claims he was arrested in Amsterdam after a police officer's car was damaged. The 40-year-old rapper shared a two-minute video on Instagram, in which he addressed is fans from a jail cell and detailed how he'd been apprehended following an accident which led to the cop's vehicle's rear-view mirror being broken.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Young Rapper Killed on IG Live

Multiple resources state they witnessed a young rapper by the name of Indian Red Boy as he was killed inside of his car this past Thursday. He also just happened to be having a conversation on Instagram Live when the shots rang out leaving viewers surprised. During the video, he...
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Baby: Rapper arrested in Paris over drugs allegation

US rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris for allegedly carrying drugs, police have confirmed. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person for allegedly possessing cannabis. He was with NBA star James Harden at the time of his arrest but the...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Oldest Kid Does 2nd Interview About Homelessness + Driving For DoorDash

Dr. Dre may be living the rich, single life, but his eldest daughter is reportedly still struggling to make ends meet. In an interview with the DailyMail, 38-year-old LaTanya Young said she works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats as well as an assembler at a warehouse. But she still claimed she can’t afford to secure an apartment in California and has been forced to live in a rental car.
CelebritiesHOT 97

The Game Speaks Out About Rapper Who Was Killed For ‘Disrespecting’ Nipsey Hussle + Donates To His Funeral Fund

We previously reported that rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed on Instagram live. Born nèe Zerail Dijon Rivera, KCAL 9 News reports that the rapper was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on the evening of July 8 in Hawthorne. He allegedly dissed Nipsey Hussle, and authorities believe this is why he was targeted. Red Boy is allegedly affiliated with the Bloods gang, and he’s also accused of defacing a Nipsey mural.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
AnimalsPopculture

Drunk Man Killed in Shark Attack While Using Ocean as Bathroom

A drunk Brazilian man reportedly died after he was attacked by a shark on July 10. Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, reportedly waded into the surf at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guarapes, Brazil to urinate when the shark struck, biting his hand and leg. Santos was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident was the latest for an area that has seen a steady increase in shark attacks.
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Baby Reportedly Arrested In Paris After Transporting Narcotics, James Harden Released

According to reports, rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris. Reports claim that 20 grams of weed was found in the glove compartment of the car Baby was riding in. “The Parisian police arrested, this Thursday, three individuals, including the American rapper, for transporting narcotics. At 4:50 pm exactly, at 33 avenue Montaigne, local police checked the three passengers of a vehicle that smelled strongly of cannabis.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy