Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

By IAN HARRISON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019. He started once at Rogers Centre as a rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013.

“It meant a lot for me, especially since after signing with the team, this was my first game out here,” Ryu said through a translator. “To walk out with the win as well, it means a lot.”

The Korean left-hander didn’t disappoint the crowd of 14,270, retiring the first six batters and striking out eight to help the Blue Jays win for the fifth time in six games since moving back north of the border last Friday.

“He was vintage Ryu today,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “You could see it from the beginning. He was hitting the corners, his changeup was outstanding, his cutter was moving. He was on the whole time.”

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits, and walked none.

Right-hander Rafael Dolis worked a perfect eighth and left-hander Ryan Borucki finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Springer finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Blue Jays piled up 12 hits, matching Houston for the AL’s most games with double-digit hits (44).

“We did everything right today,” Montoyo said. “It’s one of those games as a manager that you’re happy. The defense was good, the execution at the plate was really good and, of course, the pitching was outstanding.”

Springer hit the 41st leadoff homer of his career against Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac. The homer was Springer’s 12th.

Hernandez made it 3-0 before the end of the first with a two-out drive to right, his 17th.

Plesac (6-4) lost for the first time since April 20 against the White Sox, ending a career-best streak of 10 unbeaten starts. Plesac matched a season high by giving up six runs while allowing a career-worst 10 hits. He walked none and, for the second time this season, didn’t have any strikeouts.

“They were super aggressive knowing I was going to be throwing strikes,” Plesac said. “Tip my cap to them, because they came out swinging.”

Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramirez hit RBI doubles for the Indians.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Cavan Biggio (back tightness) was placed on the 10-day injured list. OF Corey Dickerson (left foot) was activated off the injured list and made his Toronto debut at DH, going 0 for 4. Dickerson was acquired from Miami in late June along with RHP Adam Cimber.

Indians: Manager Terry Francona had left hip replacement surgery Monday and is doing well, acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. Francona will not return this season. … RHP Aaron Civale (sprained middle finger) threw between 30 and 35 pitches in a bullpen session Monday.

BUNT DOUBLE

Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire bunted for a double in the sixth. Third baseman Jose Ramirez tried to barehand McGuire’s slow roller but came up empty and the ball rolled into shallow left field.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: OF Jonathan Davis was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees. Davis was designated for assignment last Friday after the Blue Jays acquired RHP Joakim Soria from Arizona. … RHP Jacob Barnes cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. … RHP Tyler Chatwood cleared release waivers and is a free agent.

Toronto LHP Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA) faces Cleveland RHP J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60) on Wednesday night. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three career games against Cleveland. Mejia went 0-4 with a 10.55 ERA in five July starts.

