Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - One year after the tragic explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed more than 200 people, injured more than 7,500 and left about 300 people homeless, Caritas Lebanon has organized a Seminar during which various interlocutors will alternate to testify what has been done so far to help the population so tragically affected (see Fides, 5/8/2020).