This weekend was rough. While it’s not quite the situation we had the last time there was a mid-week game, there’s something very frustrating about the 1-1 draw that the Chicago Fire were handed on Sunday after a highly controversial red card. Sunday was really their best chance for a win on the road this season, but now they’re going to have to work even harder to pick up some points at home against an New York City FC team that’s been as hot as they get in the Eastern Conference. Let’s see who won’t be available for this one.