Summer League Lakers drop California Classic Opener to Heat

By Austin.Green
silverscreenandroll.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer League Lakers made their return after a nearly two-year layoff on Tuesday, facing off against the Miami Heat in the opening game of the California Classic hosted by the Sacramento Kings. Though the Lakers had four players score in double digits, led by 15 points from summer league and South Bay Lakers veteran Devontae Cacok, they still came up short as Heat rookie Ömer Yurtseven’s 27 points carried Miami to an 80-78 victory.

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

