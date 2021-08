The Chicago Bulls are adding another former UNC Basketball player to their roster as they continue to make moves in the NBA free agency period. With Coby White on the roster and Sterling Manley joining their Summer League, the Bulls are adding another former Tar Heel as they have agreed to a deal with center Tony Bradley Jr. per reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Bradley is heading to Chicago on a vet minimum deal to join the Bulls and provide some frontcourt depth.