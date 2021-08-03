Cancel
Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Celebrates Farmers During Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week by getting out and supporting Kentucky farm families who bring fresh products to the public each week. Commissioner Quarles said 2020 was a struggle for just about everyone. He said despite the hardships of the pandemic and its economic effects, our farmers kept producing and bringing locally-grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, and more to Kentucky’s farmers’ markets. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week is August 1-7 and salutes the 173 farmers’ markets in 115 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. In those 173 markets, more than 2,900 vendors are offering products for sale. Our London Laurel County Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8am until noon. Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LondonLaurelCountyFarmersMarket.

