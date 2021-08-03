Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Riverboat Dockings at Levee Park

visitwinona.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona has been bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Queen Steamboat Company and the American Cruise Line are docking at Levee Park. Since their inaugural stop on July 24, six boats have docked at Levee Park and 100s of passengers have departed the ships for tours of Winona. Visit Winona volunteers are greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging the travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions. The public is welcome to come to the Levee and view the boats but no tours of the boat will be available. Cal Fremling Drive is open to traffic but expect delays while passengers get on and off shuttle buses. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions.

visitwinona.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
State
Mississippi State
County
Winona County, MN
Winona, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Levee#Restaurants#Parking Lots#The American Cruise Line#America Cruise Line#Am 2pm#American Melody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy