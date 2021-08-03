Riverboat Dockings at Levee Park

Winona has been bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Queen Steamboat Company and the American Cruise Line are docking at Levee Park. Since their inaugural stop on July 24, six boats have docked at Levee Park and 100s of passengers have departed the ships for tours of Winona. Visit Winona volunteers are greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging the travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions. The public is welcome to come to the Levee and view the boats but no tours of the boat will be available. Cal Fremling Drive is open to traffic but expect delays while passengers get on and off shuttle buses. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions.