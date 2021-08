The music is going to continue to burn the woods down at Laurel Cove Amphitheater in Pineville, KY in August with a double-header of shows. On August 6th and 7th, we’ll be starting it off with a night of incendiary bluegrass music, with North Carolina’s Town Mountain headlining, with Wolfpen Branch and Cole Chaney in support. To cap the series off we welcome two of Cincinnati’s finest, our good friend and Oh Boy Recording Artist Arlo McKinley, with very special guest Jeremy Pinnell, in what is going to be a night of solid country gold.