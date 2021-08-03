Cancel
Bray Wyatt Chants Crash Bobby Lashley and Goldberg's WWE Raw Segment

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday Night Raw opened up with a segment between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP and Goldberg. But while the promos seemed to confirm Lashley and the WWE Hall of Famer would be battling at SummerSlam in a few weeks, fans inside Chicago's Allstate Arena seemed much more interested in something else. Loud chants of "We Want Wyatt!" rang throughout the arena, as fans voiced their frustration over WWE announcing Bray Wyatt's release from the company this past weekend. Wyatt had a bit of history with one of the men in the ring at the time, given that he infamously dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg back in early 2020.

