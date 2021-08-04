Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August

The Pikes Peak region will be temporarily separated from its namesake during two weekends in August, Colorado Springs officials said Tuesday. Access to the summit up America’s Mountain will be limited starting Saturday for the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, city officials said. Access to the mountain and its trails from the highway will be cut off until 9 a.m., except for the North Slope Recreation Area, which city officials said will open at 7:30 a.m. as usual.