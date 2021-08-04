Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August

By ESTEBAN CANDELARIA esteban.candelaria@gazette.com
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pikes Peak region will be temporarily separated from its namesake during two weekends in August, Colorado Springs officials said Tuesday. Access to the summit up America’s Mountain will be limited starting Saturday for the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, city officials said. Access to the mountain and its trails from the highway will be cut off until 9 a.m., except for the North Slope Recreation Area, which city officials said will open at 7:30 a.m. as usual.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pikes Peak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy