Josh Bell hit an opposite field, three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies’ lefty Matt Moore in the top of the first, 3-0, Juan Soto sent one out to left field off the southpaw in the top of the second in Citizens Bank Park, 6-1, and the Washington Nationals held on for a 6-4 win in the City of Brotherly Love, snapping a five-game losing streak, but just because good things just won’t happen to the club this season, Trea Turner left tonight’s game in the middle of the first inning after he apparently tested positive for COVID-19. Also Victor Robles tweaked something on a swing in the ninth and left the game...