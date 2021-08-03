Cancel
Notes: Votto's July; India Rookie of the Year?

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI --- The daily grind of a 162-game season rarely offers players the chance to reflect or take stock of success or failure. But Reds first baseman Joey Votto was afforded that opportunity when he was given a day off on Sunday vs. the Mets, followed by Monday’s scheduled off-day for the team.

MLBsunny95.com

Votto’s homer streak reaches 6 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto has set a Reds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. Votto went deep again as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and has eight home runs over his record stretch.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Votto's home run spree continues at Wrigley

The Cubs will be very happy to see Cincinnati's Joey Votto leave town. He connected for a 2-run homer off Alec Mills in the first inning Thursday, giving him 6 home runs in this four-game series against the Cubs, as well as homers in six straight games. Cubs pitcher Zack...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Votto, India Power Reds to 6-2 Win Over Mets

The Mets and Reds opened a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field and it was “Blackout Night” as the Mets once again dawned their black jerseys by fan request for the first time since 2012. Writers who were at the game, which followed the announcement that the Mets had acquired Javier Baez, said the stadium was “hopping,” and that there was a great energy among the fans, as well as the players coming into Friday night’s game.
MLBwhopam.com

Reds infielders Votto and India receive NL monthly honors

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was named the National League Player of the Month for July today. Votto hit 11 home runs last month, including seven in as many games and barely missed a chance to become the fourth player in MLB history to hit eight homers in as many games on Saturday against the New York Mets.
MLBfangraphs.com

Joey Votto’s Gotten His Groove Back

While the rest of the baseball industry was focused on the flurry of rumors and trades leading up to Friday afternoon’s deadline, Joey Votto was mashing like never before. From Saturday, July 24 through Friday, July 30th, the Reds’ first baseman not only homered in seven consecutive games, he doubled up on back-to-back contests on July 27-28 against the Cubs. With a chance at tying the major league record for consecutive games with a home run on Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field, Votto managed just a groundout and a pair of routine fly balls against starter Rich Hill. He had another shot in the eighth inning against Seth Lugo, and whacked a center-cut changeup 109.4 mph off the bat, a drive with an expected batting average of .970, and an expected slugging percentage of 3.649…
MLBMLB

Votto JUST shy of record HR: 'That's baseball'

NEW YORK -- So close. Just shy. Only inches from making some history. Instead of a record-tying eighth consecutive game with a home run Saturday, Joey Votto had to settle for an extremely hard-hit and very long single vs. the Mets in the top of the eighth inning. The first baseman finished 1-for-5 without a homer. As much as that may have stung, what hurt Votto and the Reds much more was blowing a late lead, missing some opportunities and ultimately losing the game, 5-4, in 10 innings at Citi Field.
MLBPortsmouth Times

Votto named July NL POTM

Angels right-hander/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Reds first baseman Joey Votto were named MLB’s Players of the Month for July on Monday. Ohtani earned the American League Player of the Month Award presented by Chevrolet for the second straight month, becoming the first back-to-back Player of the Month Award winner in either league since Chase Headley in August and September of 2012, and the first in the AL since Josh Hamilton earlier in 2012.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Joey Votto earns NL Player of the Month honors; Jonathan India takes Rookie of the Month

After a Cincinnati Reds franchise record homer streak, Joey Votto accomplished another career first Monday. Votto was named the National League Player of the Month for July. It's the first time he's received the league's monthly award in his career, becoming the first Reds player to win it since Trevor Bauer in Sept. 2020 and the first position player since Eugenio Suárez in Sept. 2019.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

Votto’s home run streak ‘special to watch’ for his Reds teammates

Major League Baseball had one of its easiest player of the week award decisions in a long time Monday. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit .375 with seven home runs, eight runs scored, 11 RBIs and four walks last week. He hit a home run in six of the seven games the Reds played and fell one home run short of tying a baseball record with home runs in seven consecutive games.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Minnesota-Cincinnati Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler called out on strikes. Brent Rooker grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Joey Votto helps Reds knock off Twins

Joey Votto had a two-run double to highlight a four-run third inning and Luis Castillo allowed one run over six innings to win his third consecutive start as the Cincinnati Reds earned a split of their two-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
NFLfantraxhq.com

Buy or Sell – Red Hot Joey Votto & Sean Manaea’s Velocity Bump

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. What a better week than to talk about Joey Votto. In July, Votto crushed over 50% of his season-long total, which made me want to dive into Votto’s profile. You can read the previous installments of the buy or sell series here. Votto made some changes late last season that is translating over to 2021.
MLBknbr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy