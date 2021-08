For the first time since 2015, the Las Vegas Raiders will have a new center with Andre James set to take on the role. Raider Nation was largely surprised to learn that their team parted ways with long-time anchor, Rodney Hudson. From a roster standpoint, the trade didn’t make sense at first. Why would you get rid of arguably the best center in the NFL? Much to the chagrin of some fans, the plan was for the heir-apparent in James to take over in 2021. Yes, he’ll likely battle it out with Nick Martin in camp but let’s not mince words, he’s the Raiders center.