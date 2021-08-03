Kevin Birmingham
SHERRILLS FORD — Kevin Birmingham, of Sherrills Ford, NC, born in Red Bank, NJ, Sept. 17, 1963, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021. Preceded in death by his father William J. Birmingham and his brother William J. Birmingham Jr. He is survived by his beloved daughters Hayley M. Birmingham, Claire A. Birmingham, and former spouse Joyce P. Birmingham. He is also survived by his mother Ann C. Birmingham, sisters Mary B. Long, Kelly B. Austin (Phil), and several nieces and nephews.
