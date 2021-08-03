Dual degree student Alexa Fagan shares the importance of self-care during PA school

Alexa Fagan (’22 MPAP/MSPH) shares about the importance of movement and self-care during PA school. When you begin your first week of the didactic year as a Campbell Pharmacy & Health Sciences (CPHS) physician assistant student, the feeling of needing to adjust your schedule is not uncommon. Often, we are quick to sacrifice things in our schedule that may actually serve us in the long run. I want to encourage you to continue to include something you love in your everyday routine. Movement is medicine. We’ve all heard this statement a time or two, and on many occasions, I’m sure you, like me, have chosen to ignore it and tried to come up with something else that might make your day better like enjoying your favorite snack, watching your favorite show, or scrolling mindlessly through social media. While these are all great ways to participate in some self-care, I’ve found movement-a walk with a friend, a run, a HIIT workout, yoga- to be the most refreshing and grounding self care I can partake in.