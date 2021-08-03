Beloved California Restaurant Brands Tocaya and Tender Greens Join Forces to Form New Holding Company
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tocaya and Tender Greens announced today that they have merged, forming an all-new parent company, One Table Restaurant Brands (OTRB). This exciting partnership brings two California-born, best-in-class, fast-casual concepts together under a single executive team of experienced industry leaders. The combined company will own and operate 45 locations across California and Arizona, with plans for considerable growth and expansion.www.businesswire.com
