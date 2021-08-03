Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Beloved California Restaurant Brands Tocaya and Tender Greens Join Forces to Form New Holding Company

Business Wire
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tocaya and Tender Greens announced today that they have merged, forming an all-new parent company, One Table Restaurant Brands (OTRB). This exciting partnership brings two California-born, best-in-class, fast-casual concepts together under a single executive team of experienced industry leaders. The combined company will own and operate 45 locations across California and Arizona, with plans for considerable growth and expansion.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Company#Vegan#Calif#Food Drink#Tender Greens Join Forces#Table Restaurant Brands#Otrb#Mexican#Tocaya The Madera Group#Board Of Directors#Breakwater Management#Tender Greens Founder#American#Tocaya Com#Tendergreens Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Beer Company Just Discontinued 11 Beloved Brands

Anheuser-Busch InBev is likely the first name that comes to mind when you think of the top beer producers in the U.S. But Molson Coors Beverage Co. is on the same exact playing field, and it also produces some of the country's favorite brews. However, the maker of Blue Moon and Miller recently announced it is discontinuing 11 "economy" brands.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Foreign Fast Food Chains In The US, Ranked Worst To Best

For better or worse, the United States is the undisputed global capital of fast food, according to Basic Planet. And while there are countless homegrown franchises that keep us well fed, a number of international chains are making their mark in the US of A and we're all in favor of the expanded field.
California Stateosidenews.com

Breweries Join Forces to Craft a Custom Beer for Parks California

• Smog City Brewing Company and Alvarado Street Brewery combine forces to create the Park Hopper Hazy IPA. • Proceeds to support Parks California’s Parks for Everyone initiative, which builds opportunities for all people to access and connect with the outdoors. • Breweries to produce 1,000 cases for August 6...
YogaBusiness Wire

Levi Strauss & Co. to Acquire Activewear Brand Beyond Yoga

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Beyond Yoga, a fast-growing, premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand based in the U.S., today announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the transaction, additional financial and operational details will be provided.
Businessmercercountyoutlook.net

Mercer Landmark and Sunrise Cooperative Agree To Form A New Company

(8-4-21) The following was posted on Mercer Landmark’s website announcing the new partnership. We are extremely excited to announce the uniting of two regional premier feed suppliers into a single operating company, allowing us to better service and support the producers in Ohio and Indiana. The leadership at Mercer Landmark...
Businessfsrmagazine.com

Restaurant Tech Investor Branded Strategic Hospitality Adds 12 Companies to Portfolio

Branded Strategic Hospitality, an investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today it has added 12 companies to its portfolio in 2021, bringing its total number of investments to 23 — including brands such as Ovation, Chowly, TapRm, PourMyBeer, Minnow, and Bbot. Since March 2020, Branded has grown from just six investments as the firm accelerated its stake in emerging technology that addresses the industry’s most critical challenges and opportunities in the rapidly growing landscape of off-premises dining, ghost kitchens, automation, and customer loyalty.
Los Angeles, CAbizjournals

Tocaya, Tender Greens merge with eye toward expansion

Two Los Angeles fast-casual restaurant brands have merged with plans to grow and expand. Tocaya and Tender Greens have combined under a new parent company called One Table Restaurant Brands. Together they own and operate 45 locations across California and Arizona. Founded in 2006 by chef Erik Oberholtzer, Tender Greens...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Picks Beyond Meat as its Plant-Based Meat Provider

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is furthering its commitment to serving the best-tasting, highest-quality burgers by shifting to Beyond Meat as its plant-based meat partner at all Hopdoddy locations. With this launch, Hopdoddy becomes one of the first restaurant groups to offer the new even meatier, even juicier Beyond Burger, the newest iteration of the popular Beyond Burger.
RestaurantsPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Beloved Louisiana Fish Fry Company Now Owned By Group in New York

I just don't know what to think about this. On one hand, Louisiana Fish Fry products have never steered me wrong. Their incredibly extensive line of spices, marinades, boils, fried fish coating, and more have been there for pretty much every shortcut I have ever needed when it comes to bringing the flavors of Louisiana alive in the kitchen. On the other hand, I just learned that this tried-and-true cooking-sidekick is now owned by a firm in New York! This doesn't exactly scream gumbo to me:
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Burger King U.S. sales power Restaurant Brands' results beat

July 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as Americans spent more at its Burger King outlets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. U.S.-listed stock of the Toronto, Ontario-based restaurant chain rose 4% as it also said it would repurchase about...
Oakmont, PAseniorhousingnews.com

Welltower Forms Expanded JV With Oakmont as Operator Launches New Brand

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) is growing its relationship with Oakmont Management Group in an arrangement that will grow the companies’ existing portfolio and facilitate the launch of a new brand called Ivy Living. The Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT) on Thursday announced it is acquiring an undisclosed number of...
Businessaithority.com

Trax and Storecheck Join Forces to Provide CPG Companies in Mexico with Comprehensive, Store-Level Data

Trax, a leading computer vision company transforming brick-and-mortar retail, and Storecheck, an integrated retail solution that improves performance for in-store execution, announced a partnership to provide Consumer Packaged Goods companies (CPGs) in Mexico with enhanced product and category shelf data across the traditional trade channel. Together, Trax and Storecheck will refine the source and quality of execution data to give brands a clearer understanding of the market in order to make strategic and cost-effective decisions.
Restaurantsvegoutmag.com

Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Rebrands as Beatnic

The menu items at this fast-casual vegan joint may be hip and trendy, but there’s a good amount of history behind the beginnings of the brand. After enduring both a lengthy lawsuit and bankruptcy, the owners of By Chloe sold to investors who plan to rebrand the restaurant to Beatnic.
RestaurantsStamford Advocate

Small Bites: Séance offers unique pop-up fine dining experience

Séance started after three colleagues found that Midland lacked a true fine-dining experience with multiple courses and unique presentations. Co-owners chef Rakeem Samuel, chef Maxwell Warner and Mikala Keliipio wanted to bring the fine-dining opportunity they have all experienced outside of Midland to the people of Midland. The fine-dining pop-up held its first dinner on July 19 at Shack in the Back. The fine-dining pop-up combines the best of the west with the best of the world, they said.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Walmart serves up premium private-brand wines

Walmart has added premium wine varieties to its three-year-old Winemakers Selection private brand. Called the Reserve Series collection, the five new wines come from some of the world’s top growing regions and carry a suggested retail price of $10 a bottle, Jason Fremstad, vice president of adult beverage at Walmart, said in a blog post Monday. Varietals under the Reserve Series label include Argentinian Malbec, Italian Pinot Grigio, French Rosé, Californian Cabernet Sauvignon and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy