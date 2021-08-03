Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure agreement needs truck parking funding

landline.media
 5 days ago

The U.S. Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package. Overall, the package provides $550 billion in new infrastructure investment with $110 billion for roads and bridges. The agreement also includes the Senate Highway Bill approved earlier this year in Committee. This version of the Highway Bill does not include harmful mandates like minimum insurance increases or personal conveyance limits that were passed by the House.

landline.media

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Truck Drivers#Parking Spaces#The U S Senate#Committee#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
IndustryMilitary.com

Shortage of Truck Drivers and Federal Funding

The logistics and transportation industry is one of the largest in the world, so it follows that there would be quite a number of jobs available. Considering the state of the current economy, there is oddly a shortage of qualified truckers within the industry. According to the Memphis Business Journal, there is an estimated need for 96,178 truckers per year for the next ten year to "replace lost drivers and those who are getting out of the business." The average trucker is 10 years older than the average American, which shows that younger Americans aren't entering the industry.
Trafficlandline.media

Why no cash for truck parking?

Land Line Now, Aug. 5, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Why adding truck parking money to the infrastructure bill is such an uphill climb; also, the worst roads and the best infrastructure. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. President Biden pushes for faster movement...
TrafficFremont Tribune

Funds available for transportation needs

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced funds are now available to private non-profit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs of elderly persons and persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate. Eligible applicants include private non-profit organizations incorporated within Nebraska and governmental entities....
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Trafficlandline.media

Truck parking push goes into high gear

Land Line Now, Aug. 6, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. The attempt to get money to build truck parking spaces into the infrastructure bill shifted into high gear today with a proposed amendment. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. A truck parking amendment has...
Modena, PADaily Local News

Funding secured for new public works truck in Modena

WEST CHESTER—The Borough of Modena is getting a brand new public works truck thanks to the work of state Senator Carolyn Comitta. Comitta recently secured $41,000 in state funding for the new dump truck, a welcome addition to the borough’s fleet of public works vehicles. “We’re very appreciative,” said Borough...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Woodland Park, CenterPoint reach agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy confirms it has reached an agreement with Woodland Park Apartments to keep lights and gas on for the foreseeable future. The energy company had plans to disconnect the complex later this month after what it said past due bills dating back to 2019. While...
Lansing, MIMining Journal

Ontonagon receives funding for fire truck

LANSING — State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced on Monday that a total of $2.7 million is being awarded to 16 municipalities — including the village of Ontonagon — through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program. The village of Ontonagon, which is the sole Upper Peninsula recipient of...
Macungie, PArockproducts.com

Biden Visits Mack Trucks; Touts Manufacturing, Infrastructure

Mack Trucks hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pa., where all Mack heavy-duty models for North America and export are assembled. President Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility. “We are...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Local trucking company set for Gateway Business Park

BELOIT—A locally-based family business is poised to start construction on a site in the Gateway Business Park as the move will be the catalyst for employee and operations growth. Matthews Family Trucking LLC, owned by Byron Matthews, bought just over 8.1 acres of land at 3400 Venture Drive and 905...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Volunteers Needed for Nationals Parking

With the 60th Knoxville Nationals just a few weeks away, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is searching for volunteers to help park vehicles at Young’s Park. Director Emma Skahill says this is a much-needed opportunity to get involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy