Infrastructure agreement needs truck parking funding
The U.S. Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package. Overall, the package provides $550 billion in new infrastructure investment with $110 billion for roads and bridges. The agreement also includes the Senate Highway Bill approved earlier this year in Committee. This version of the Highway Bill does not include harmful mandates like minimum insurance increases or personal conveyance limits that were passed by the House.landline.media
