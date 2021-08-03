Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Tales: Killing of the Last Big Grizzly in Texas

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf he were still alive, Joe Evans would be pleased that black bears have come back to the high country of Texas. Of course, Evans had a fair amount to do with the virtual disappearance of the black bear from its historic habitat in the Davis Mountains of far West Texas and elsewhere in the Big Bend. And over in East Texas, an earlier generation of hunters – men like Ben Lilly – killed out the bears in that neck of the woods.

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#East Texas#West Texas#Bear Hunting#Grizzlies#Ursus#Wildlife Department#The Big Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy