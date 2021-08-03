Texas Tales: Killing of the Last Big Grizzly in Texas
If he were still alive, Joe Evans would be pleased that black bears have come back to the high country of Texas. Of course, Evans had a fair amount to do with the virtual disappearance of the black bear from its historic habitat in the Davis Mountains of far West Texas and elsewhere in the Big Bend. And over in East Texas, an earlier generation of hunters – men like Ben Lilly – killed out the bears in that neck of the woods.bluebonnetnews.com
