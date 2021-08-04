Cancel
Zulgad: Releasing Jeff Gladney is right move, but Vikings can be questioned for taking him

By Judd Zulgad
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings made the proper decision Tuesday when they released cornerback Jeff Gladney after he was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. But doing the right thing doesn’t erase the fact that Gladney will be added to the list of recent Vikings first-round picks to disappoint or provide little before leaving. There also is now the question of how the Vikings’ draft system let them down and led to Gladney being selected.

