Zulgad: Releasing Jeff Gladney is right move, but Vikings can be questioned for taking him

The Vikings made the proper decision Tuesday when they released cornerback Jeff Gladney after he was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. But doing the right thing doesn’t erase the fact that Gladney will be added to the list of recent Vikings first-round picks to disappoint or provide little before leaving. There also is now the question of how the Vikings’ draft system let them down and led to Gladney being selected.