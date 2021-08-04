Dr. Merry Beth Trammell

Greetings Savannah! I’m excited to begin writing about artists and art happenings for Connect Savannah twice monthly. I’ve been here long enough to remember when Tim Rutherford was the editor of the now defunct Coastal Art & Antiques and to remember when Allison Hersh was the art critic for the local paper. Without a doubt, some prestigious art writers have come before me. I am originally from Portrush, Northern Ireland, and emigrated to San Francisco after attending the University of Belfast. My photographer - and ex - husband brought us to Savannah, and it has been my passion to get to know and to be involved in the local art community ever since. As director of marketing and volunteer services with nonprofit Hospice Savannah, I always said that coordinating the Hospice Savannah Art Gallery was the smallest, but most fun, part of my job. It was so gratifying to find new and established artists and give them an opportunity to showcase their work. I am hoping that my role as a contributor to Connect will afford me the chance to continue that, and I look forward to profiling artists, creatives, galleries and shows. Last year’s pandemic was the catalyst for me to leave Hospice Savannah after more than 20 years, enabling me to take more trips with my husband and tour guide-extraordinaire, Steve; to visit our daughters Jennifer - with newborn son Max - in Atlanta, and Molly - baby girl due Thanksgiving Day - in Washington, D.C.; to take more yoga with Savannah Power Yoga or with Meg Shuba in our beautiful Forsyth Park; to host more dinner parties; and to join a plein air painting group with a goal of creating a new landscape or still life in oils each week. Writing about our vibrant local art scene seems like a good complement to all of that. ‘Til next time, reach me at BethLogan1733@gmail.com, find me on Instagram @bethelogan or contact me at 912-351-9586.