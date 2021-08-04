Dr. Merry Beth Trammell

SANFORD — Darrelle O’Brian “OB” Gunter, 37, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday (07/23/21) at Genesis HealthCare in Mt. Olive. He leaves his memories with his mother and father, Medena Gunter (William) and Darryl Trapp; one daughter, Kenya Gunter “Sunshine”; one brother, Reginald Gunter; two sisters, Preosha Johnson and Teliah Tabon; six nieces, Zhaliah, Mariah, London, Kyliah, Chloe and Ava; two nephews, Jayvier and Joaquin; three uncles, Thomas Steward (Janet), Jeremy Trapp, Walter Trapp (Yolanda); two aunts, Veronica and Nita Gunter; forever in his heart Sheena Royal and his two godsons, KJ and Javi; special friends/cousins that was the left to right, Chase Lee, Tony Harrington, Justin Trapp and MaKisha Harris. He was loved by many other family and friends.
