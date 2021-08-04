Olivia Albro Arceneaux Love was a lifelong resident of Liberty County, Texas, who transitioned into eternal life on August 1, 2021, at the age of 83. Born in Liberty in 1938 to Hilda and Nicholas Albro, Sr., Olivia was raised in the pleasantly quaint and lush community of Moss Hill in Hardin. She moved to Raywood in 1953 upon marrying Andrew Arceneaux, Sr. The two lived a simple but rich life raising eight children while enjoying the boundless love of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and eventually 21 grand- and 22 great-grandchildren. After Andrew’s passing in 1991, Olivia married Isaac Lee Love in 2008 and moved to Dayton. There she became bonus-Mom to Tracey and Melissa Love and Angela and Danny Johnson and their children. Olivia and Isaac enjoyed many years of travel and family time in their twelve years of marriage preceding her death.