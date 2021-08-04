Board of Supervisors adopt ‘Vax or Test’ policy for all employees
UKIAH — During the Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 3, the board adopted a resolution to declare the intent of Mendocino County to reduce and eliminate the carbon footprint of the buildings, with an initial investment of $2 million. The board also directed the Mendocino County Human Resources department to update its COVID-19 policy to ask for proof of vaccination from employees, and a frequent testing policy for unvaccinated employees.www.mendocinobeacon.com
