A day after acquiring designated hitter Nelson Cruz, the Rays traded left-hander Rich Hill to the Mets for catching prospect Matt Dyer and reliever Tommy Hunter. Hill was scheduled to pitch this weekend against the Indians, but the Rays brought up Luis Patiño to join the rotation -- he started Thursday's 5-4, 10-inning win over the Indians -- so they had six starters for five spots. Right-hander Chris Archer (right forearm tightness) is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham and believed to be coming back soon, while Minor League right-hander Shane Baz will likely contribute at some point after pitching for Team USA at the Olympics. Meanwhile, ace Tyler Glasnow is hoping to return in September.