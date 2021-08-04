What the Tech: Vaccine Card Apps

As we prepared to reopen a few months ago, experts still debated whether or not employers could require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. How so much can change in three short months. Not only did vaccine mandates get approval from the courts and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission but now major cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles require all city workers to receive the vaccine. It didn’t take long after for the tech industry to spurn their industry-wide hesitancy on vaccine mandates and follow suit. In the past few days, sf.citi members Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Lyft have joined others to delay their office reopenings and impose a vaccine mandate to enter the office when they do reopen—and they won’t be the last.