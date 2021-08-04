Cancel
What the Tech: Vaccine Card Apps

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more places begin asking for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, some companies are releasing smartphone apps to make it easier, but how do they work?. Jamey Tucker takes a look at two apps that’ll confirm your identity, as well as your health information: Clear and VaxYes. Neither app nor...

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case? It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. In studies, the twodose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95 percent effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72 percent effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at […]
What the Tech: Best laptops for teens

This time last year, parents looking for a laptop for their student had some trouble finding one in stock. The pandemic and remote learning had every parent needing an extra laptop just for their child. With laptops now back in stock, Jamey Tucker takes a look at which computer your...
Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
A ‘mix and match’ approach to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

Heterologous dosing with the adenovirus-based ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca) vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine induced stronger immune responses than did the homologous ChAdOx1 vaccine series, according to recent immunogenicity studies. Despite the development of multiple successful vaccines against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the continued emergence of variants of concern and the sporadic...
How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

This Thursday, June 8, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer acknowledged that, according to studies, its vaccine against COVID-19 loses efficacy within six months and it may be necessary to reinforce the immunization with a third dose. According to the report, they lose efficacy within six months, so Pfizer will request authorization...
Report: Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on kids 5-11

(CNBC/WHEC) — Moderna plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in younger children. The drugmaker told CNBC Monday it will seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand its clinical trial, which began in late March, for kids ages 5 to 11 as early as this winter. Federal regulators...
WHO Review of Biotech for Third Vaccine Dose: “Seriously Disappointed”

GENEVA – According to Robert Koch Institute data (as of July 12, 2021), about 43 percent of the population in Germany is already “fully vaccinated”. Most corona vaccines, from Biotech / Pfizer, offer complete protection after two vaccines, according to the manufacturer. Corona virus To. Current laboratory tests and data from Israel now hope that vaccine manufacturers will lose protection after six months. Based on some of these data available so far, manufacturers Biotech and Pfizer suggest that “a third dose may be needed within six to twelve months after full vaccination”.
Tech Companies Rethink Return-To-Office, Vaccine Rules Amid Covid Variant Surge; Google, Facebook Say All Employees Must Get Jabbed

Tech giants are revising their strategies and policies as Covid-19 cases surge again thanks to the Delta variant, fine-tuning return-to-office and vaccine plans. Facebook and Google on Wednesday said all of their employees, including anyone wanting to spend time on their campuses, would need to be vaccinated. In a memo to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note that he hoped the move would offer “greater peace of mind” to the company’s 135,000 workers. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy,” he wrote.
InvestCloud Plans New App Using NaviPlan Tech

It’s been nearly three months since wealth technology platform InvestCloud acquired financial planning software developer Advicent, and its NaviPlan tool, for an undisclosed amount. In an exclusive interview with WealthManagement.com, the Los Angeles–based wealthtech firm revealed it would be modularizing NaviPlan’s capabilities, essentially placing the tool alongside other InvestCloud “apps” and making it easier for advisors to purchase access to the cashflow planning engine. At the same time, InvestCloud has no plans to discontinue support for existing NaviPlan clients or to shake up Advicent’s leadership.
Fee Caps, Mobile Apps, and More Recent Restaurant Tech News

This is the web version of our newsletter. Sign up today to get updates on the rapidly changing nature of the food tech industry. Here at The Spoon, we’re up to our elbows in prep-work for the upcoming Restaurant Tech Summit, which is right around the corner (August 17). The daylong virtual event will feature restaurant owners and managers, restaurant tech companies, investors, and many others sharing their thoughts on the digitization of the restaurant biz.
What the Tech? App of the Day: Slide Show Maker

When you’re scrolling through a friend’s feed on Facebook or Instagram have you ever run across a video montage of their kids or a vacation? Some are set to music, have graphics and text and, quite frankly, look as though it was done by a semi-professional. If you’ve ever wondered...
Are Mandatory Vaccines Coming to Tech?

As we prepared to reopen a few months ago, experts still debated whether or not employers could require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. How so much can change in three short months. Not only did vaccine mandates get approval from the courts and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission but now major cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles require all city workers to receive the vaccine. It didn’t take long after for the tech industry to spurn their industry-wide hesitancy on vaccine mandates and follow suit. In the past few days, sf.citi members Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Lyft have joined others to delay their office reopenings and impose a vaccine mandate to enter the office when they do reopen—and they won’t be the last.
What the Tech? App of the day: Khan Academy Kids

Bummer! Summer's almost over for kids across the country who'll be back in the classroom soon. Many parents will be sending their young children off to school for the first time and they may be wondering if they're ready. It isn't too late to get them better prepared. Khan Academy...

