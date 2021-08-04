Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Estate planning, charitable giving presentations offered

Hays Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to put off one’s estate plan. Who wants to think about his or her own demise? But completing a thoughtful estate plan is an important task and a great gift to those left behind. The opportunity to create your own legacy can actually be a fun and fulfilling process. Anyone wanting to learn about estate planning or charitable giving through estates is invited to attend either of two presentations being given in Colby and Hays next month.

www.hdnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Giving#Real Estate#Estate Planning#Estates#Financial Planning#Colby#Charitable Solutions#Llc#The College Of Charleston#Georgia State University#The Hansen Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Personal FinancePauls Valley Daily Democrat

Life insurance and estate planning

Although many persons do not relate life insurance to estate planning, insurance can be utilized as an integral part of estate planning. Beyond the sometimes high pressure techniques used to sell basic life insurance, there are several ways in which good life insurance can contribute to a good estate plan.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Werth Wealth Management announces associate promotion

Cheri Dorzweiler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Werth Wealth Management. Dorzweiler has been with the firm for over 20 years, starting her career during her Junior year at Fort Hays State University. She graduated in 2003 with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from FHSU with degrees in finance and accounting. Continuing her career at WWM after graduation was an easy choice for Cheri, as she indicates, “I was inspired early on by the leadership of the firm. Integrity, compassion, and dedication to clients and associates alike was clearly exemplified. I continue to be grateful for the opportunities afforded me throughout my career and feel privileged to work with a team of genuine professionals.”
Economyfloridatrend.com

Estate Planning: Preparation & Peace of Mind

Today’s professionals, ranging from those working their way from their first job out of college to those approaching retirement following a successful career, all share a common need: life and estate plans. Few want to ponder their own mortality. And as unlikely or unseemly as it may be, if you...
Real EstateNWI.com

Estate Planning: Tenants by the entireties

Q: Why is it better for married people to own real estate as husband and wife rather than as joint tenants with rights of survivorship. Aren’t they the same thing?. A: First, I wrote about this topic a few months ago so if it sounds familiar, I apologize. Owning real...
Economytheloopnewspaper.com

Even 'singles' need estate plans

If you don't have a spouse or children, you might think you don't need to do much estate planning. But if you have any assets, any familial connections, any interest in supporting charitable groups – not to mention a desire to control your own future – you do need to establish an estate plan.
Relationship Advicelegacyplanninglawgroup.com

Estate Planning for Blended Families

Remarried With Children? 5 Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid. Estate Planning for Blended Families. A second marriage can be a balm for the heartache of losing a spouse, be it through death or divorce. Nevertheless, if there are children or other heirs involved, you should consider carefully what will happen with your money and possessions when you pass on.
Economylegalnews.com

'Estate Planning Practice Guide 2021' offered online

The National Business Institute will present the live video webinar "Estate Planning Practice Guide 2021" on Monday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recent years have upended estate planning practice. The TCJA, the SECURE Act, the pandemic effects and relief, and ongoing efforts to increase taxation of the wealthy and estates have turned many traditional planning tools on their head. The program's faculty will sum up the changes and share their advice for staying relevant and competitive in this challenging practice.
CharitiesHays Daily News

Free fundraising course offered to area nonprofits

Board and staff members of nonprofit organizations in Northwest Kansas have an opportunity next month to improve their fundraising skills thanks to the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. The Foundation is offering access to a four-part virtual course entitled “Raise Money: The Guide to Unapologetic Fundraising for Your Nonprofit” at no...
Charitiesyoursun.com

COLUMN: Fulfilling a purpose with planned giving

There is so much to love about our United Way of Charlotte County board of directors. They all bring something unique to the table and are passionate for our mission to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. This week, I had a chance to...
Covington, KYmoversmakers.org

Gifts & Grants

An occasional update on those giving and receiving across the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit ecosystem…. Horizon Community Funds deploys $62,000 to six NKy nonprofits. Horizon Community Funds has deployed $62,000 across six nonprofits for their work in Northern Kentucky through its Community Impact Fund. The following nonprofits received funds:. Adopt A...
Goliad County, TXmysoutex.com

Local seniors get social

It was definitely a party atmosphere at the Goliad County Senior Citizens Center on July 9. The organization held its annual ice cream social, which was free and open to the public of all ages, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A group of 65 people, including local city and county...
Charitieshenrycountytimes.com

Sponsors, donations and volunteers sought for Veterans Expo

Southern Crescent Veteran Services, Inc. will be hosting their Annual Veterans Expo on Saturday, November 6. They are currently seeking sponsors, in kind donations, and volunteers to ensure a successful event for the veterans and elected officials that will be in attendance. For those veterans wanting to attend the event,...
Montana Statebuttenews.net

DIY estate planning essential for MT Tribal Members

Click on the image for the audio. - COVID-19 is underscoring the importance of ensuring that people's estates are in order, but estate planning can be tricky for tribal members. That's why Montana Legal Services Association and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation have partnered to develop a do-it-yourself online form.
CharitiesHuntsville Item

BBQ fundraiser will help SAAFE House renovate emergency housing

McKenzie’s BBQ is branching out of their normal operating hours to host a drive-thru fundraiser benefitting SAAFE House. Those wanting to get their BBQ fix this Sunday were able to place orders in advance online until July 12 to ensure that they get their meal. “Pre-orders are both encouraged and...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Accelerating charitable giving

The Telluride Foundation, along with several other organizations in the philanthropic sector across the country, recently joined the Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving. The initiative is proposing federal reform of charitable giving laws, including private foundations cannot meet payout obligations by paying salaries or travel expenses of foundation family members,...
Fort Myers, FLFlorida Weekly

Estates offers in-need families free admittance

Edison and Ford Winter Estates has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. Starting Aug. 1, individuals and families...
CharitiesPayson Roundup

Time Out receives donation

Members of the local Soroptimist Club, from left, Cynthia Plantz, Patti Ippolito, Maureen Focht, Jean Oliver and Margaret Holmes, with a donation of toilet paper to Time Out, Inc. More than 80 rolls were donated to the local shelter for victims of family violence.
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Owners of The Firm Real Estate giving away free baby products

Every year, Gerri Ceraolo and Kimberly Henderson, co-owners of and Realtors at The Firm Real Estate, 182 N. Main St., Mooresville, have done something to help the community. Because of COVID last year, they were unable to conduct their annual New Coats for Kids fundraiser benefiting the Mooresville Graded School District; therefore, they decided to provide a different type of help — providing for babies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy