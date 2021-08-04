Estate planning, charitable giving presentations offered
It’s easy to put off one’s estate plan. Who wants to think about his or her own demise? But completing a thoughtful estate plan is an important task and a great gift to those left behind. The opportunity to create your own legacy can actually be a fun and fulfilling process. Anyone wanting to learn about estate planning or charitable giving through estates is invited to attend either of two presentations being given in Colby and Hays next month.www.hdnews.net
