On Tuesday, July 20, the new traffic signal at Lucas Valley Road/Los Gamos Road was turned on in anticipation of the opening of the new Kaiser medical offices on Los Gamos Road. Kaiser is certainly happy to be at this point, as it took a few years to work through the Caltrans approval process since this intersection is next to the freeway on-ramp intersection. The intersection is complete with sidewalks, green bike lanes, and highly visible striping. It takes a team of people to turn on a traffic signal, including the contractor, designer, electricians, engineers, traffic signal company representatives, and City staff. Thank you to everyone who helped along the way!